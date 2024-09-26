Europastry submits documentation again to try to start trading with valuation close to €1,500m

Norbolsa | The company seems to be trying again to go public, where today it will present the necessary documentation to do so.

In addition, it seems that Criteria Caixa would be willing to subscribe shares in this operation, as announced on 21 June. We recall that Europastry is one of the largest bread and pastry production companies in Europe; valuations are around €1,500M; on the other hand, remember that this is the fourth time that the company has tried to go public (IPOs in 2007, 2019 and before the summer).