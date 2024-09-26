Top Stories

Europastry submits documentation again to try to start trading with valuation close to €1,500m

TOPICS:
europastry

Posted By: The Corner 26th September 2024

Norbolsa | The company seems to be trying again to go public, where today it will present the necessary documentation to do so.

In addition, it seems that Criteria Caixa would be willing to subscribe shares in this operation, as announced on 21 June. We recall that Europastry is one of the largest bread and pastry production companies in Europe; valuations are around €1,500M; on the other hand, remember that this is the fourth time that the company has tried to go public (IPOs in 2007, 2019 and before the summer).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.