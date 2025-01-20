Top Stories

Eurozone annual inflation rises to 2.4% in December

TOPICS:
Eurozona IPC 1

Posted By: The Corner 20th January 2025

CdM: The annual inflation rate in the euro area was 2.4% in December 2024, up from 2.2% in November. A year earlier, the rate was 2.9%. Annual inflation in the European Union was 2.7% in December 2024, compared with 2.5% in November. A year earlier, the rate was 3.4%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were recorded in Ireland (1.0%), Italy (1.4%), Luxembourg, Finland and Sweden (all 1.6%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (5.5%), Hungary (4.8%) and Croatia (4.5%). Compared with November 2024, annual inflation fell in seven Member States, remained stable in one and rose in nineteen.

In December 2024, the largest contribution to the annual inflation rate in the euro area was made by services (up 1.78 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (up 0.51 pp), non-energy industrial goods (up 0.13 pp) and energy (up 0.01 pp).

17373799145634484327614744998017

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.