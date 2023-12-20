Eurozone inflation falls to 2.4% in November, lowest since July 2021

CdM| Eurozone inflation continues to moderate and stood at 2.4% in November, down from 2.9% in October, its lowest level since July 2021, according to final data released by Eurostat, the European Union (EU) statistics office.

In this way, the evolution of prices in the euro area is gradually approaching the 2% target set by the European Central Bank (ECB), although the president of the body, Christine Lagarde, has warned that there will be a rebound in the coming months, “mainly due to some base effects”. All in all, the decline is remarkable, especially considering that in November 2022, the overall CPI was 10.1%.

By components, the main factor contributing to the fall in inflation is energy, which fell by 11.5% in the eleventh month of the year, from -11.2% in October. Food, alcohol and tobacco also recorded the highest rate, at 6.9%, compared with 7.4% in the previous month. Services, on the other hand, reached 4% and non-energy industrial goods 2.9%.

The core inflation rate also eased in November to 3.6% from 4.2% the previous month.

In the European Union as a whole, annual CPI moderated to 3.1% from 3.6% in October. Among the EU-27, the lowest annual rates were recorded in Belgium (-0.8%), Denmark (0.3%) and Italy (0.6%). The highest annual rates were in Czechia (8.0%), Hungary (7.7%), Slovakia and Romania (both 6.9%). Compared with October, annual inflation decreased in 21 Member States, remained stable in three and increased in three.