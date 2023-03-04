Eurozone inflation falls to 8.5% in February but underlying hits record high of 5.6%

CoM | Eurozone annual inflation falls to 8.5% in February 2023, down from 8.6% in January, according to a preliminary estimate by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. However, core inflation did not find a ceiling and rose again for another month, reaching a record high of 5.6%.

With regard to the main components of inflation in the euro zone, food, alcohol and tobacco recorded the highest annual rate in February (15.0%, compared with 14.1% in January), followed by energy (13.7%, compared with 18.9% in January), non-energy industrial goods (6.8%, compared with 6.7% in January) and services (4.8%, compared with 4.4% in January).