Top Stories

Eurozone inflation falls to 8.5% in February but underlying hits record high of 5.6%

TOPICS:
inflacion general

Posted By: The Corner 4th March 2023

CoM | Eurozone annual inflation falls to 8.5% in February 2023, down from 8.6% in January, according to a preliminary estimate by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. However, core inflation did not find a ceiling and rose again for another month, reaching a record high of 5.6%.

With regard to the main components of inflation in the euro zone, food, alcohol and tobacco recorded the highest annual rate in February (15.0%, compared with 14.1% in January), followed by energy (13.7%, compared with 18.9% in January), non-energy industrial goods (6.8%, compared with 6.7% in January) and services (4.8%, compared with 4.4% in January).

euro area inflation

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.