Faes Farma eyes purchase of European pharmaceutical company

27th June 2024

Norbolsa | Faes Farma (FAES) held its shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, where it endorsed the appointment of the new CEO Eduardo Recoder de la Cuadra, who will take up his new position on 1 September.

On the other hand, the company reported that it is studying the purchase of a European pharmaceutical company, without giving additional data.

As for the new Derio plant, they recalled that it will come into operation at the end of this year or early next year, pending authorisation from the Spanish Medicines Agency to start large-scale production.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.