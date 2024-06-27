Faes Farma eyes purchase of European pharmaceutical company

Norbolsa | Faes Farma (FAES) held its shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, where it endorsed the appointment of the new CEO Eduardo Recoder de la Cuadra, who will take up his new position on 1 September.

On the other hand, the company reported that it is studying the purchase of a European pharmaceutical company, without giving additional data.

As for the new Derio plant, they recalled that it will come into operation at the end of this year or early next year, pending authorisation from the Spanish Medicines Agency to start large-scale production.