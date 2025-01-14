Ferrovial begins refurbishment and extension of Ter drinking water station

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish construction, services and concessions company, and Construcciones Rubau, began work last Friday on the extension and rehabilitation of the Ter drinking water treatment plant (DWTP), one of the largest drinking water treatment plants in Catalonia. The project, commissioned by Ens d’Abastament d’Aigua Ter-Llobregat (ATL), will be carried out by Ferrovial’s water infrastructure subsidiary Cadagua and Rubau’s Arema. The project has a budget of €102 million and a 48-month execution period.

With this contract, Ferrovial and its subsidiary Cadagua consolidate their presence in Catalonia, where they operate numerous water treatment plants and have participated in the construction of facilities such as the Baix Llobregat, Besos, Sant Joan Despí and Gavà Viladecan water treatment plants.