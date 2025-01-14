Top Stories

Ferrovial begins refurbishment and extension of Ter drinking water station

TOPICS:
RíoTer

Posted By: The Corner 14th January 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish construction, services and concessions company, and Construcciones Rubau, began work last Friday on the extension and rehabilitation of the Ter drinking water treatment plant (DWTP), one of the largest drinking water treatment plants in Catalonia. The project, commissioned by Ens d’Abastament d’Aigua Ter-Llobregat (ATL), will be carried out by Ferrovial’s water infrastructure subsidiary Cadagua and Rubau’s Arema. The project has a budget of €102 million and a 48-month execution period.

With this contract, Ferrovial and its subsidiary Cadagua consolidate their presence in Catalonia, where they operate numerous water treatment plants and have participated in the construction of facilities such as the Baix Llobregat, Besos, Sant Joan Despí and Gavà Viladecan water treatment plants.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.