Ferrovial leads consortium building T1 at New York’s JFK airport, USA’s largest public-private project

Posted By: The Corner 30th August 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons | The company headed by Rafael del Pino is leading the consortium building T1 at New York’s JFK airport, according to Expansión newspaper. This is the most important project currently under way in the US city. The investment amounts to $10,000 million (about €9,200 million), including a historic green bond issue of 2,550 million. It is also the largest public-private project in the United States.

Ferrovial took the reins after acquiring the company leading the project from Carlyle for $1.14 billion, thus acquiring 49% of the consortium, which also includes JLC Infrastructure, a fund owned by Magic Johnson’s investment arm.

