Ferrovial moves to the Netherlands and becomes “Societas Europaea”.

CdM | The Board of Directors of Ferrovial has approved a proposal to the General Meeting to merge the parent company of the Ferrovial, S.A. group with its subsidiary Ferrovial International SE by absorption of the former by the latter. As a result, the head of the group will become a European public limited company (“Societas Europaea”) with its registered office in the Netherlands. At the same meeting, the Board agreed to propose a flexible dividend programme for a maximum amount of EUR 0.715 divided into two tranches.

In a note distributed to the press, the company explains that its EBITDA improves by 7.7% on a like-for-like basis to EUR 728 million in 2022. And that “the 407 ETR showed solid traffic growth, resulting in a double-digit increase in sales and EBITDA. The Managed Lanes achieved very notable increases. The NTE, NTE 35 W and I-77 exceeded pre-pandemic traffic levels”.

The note also explains that “Heathrow recorded the strongest traffic growth of all major airports globally” and that “Construction is notable for Budimex’s performance. The division’s backlog reached 14,743 million euro, a historic figure, without including pre-contracts awarded for approximately 915 million euro. Ferrovial earned 475 million euro in dividends from the infrastructure projects in which it participates and earmarked 856 million euro for investment”.