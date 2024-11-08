Ferrovial’s second interim dividend of €0.4597 payable as of 13 December next

Link Securities | With reference to Ferrovial’s second interim dividend of €330 million, the company announces that the interim dividend amounts to €0.4597 per existing Ferrovial share of €0.01 par value. As indicated by Ferrovial in the announcement of 28 October 2024, the dividend will be payable in shares or cash at the option of the company’s shareholders. If no election is made during the relevant period, the stock dividend will be deemed to have been elected and, accordingly, the dividend will be paid in shares. Ferrovial sets out below the timing of the interim dividend:

– 6 November 2024: Ex-dividend date on the stock exchanges of Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia (the Spanish Stock Exchanges) and Euronext Amsterdam, the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V.

– 7 November 2024: Ex-dividend Date on Nasdaq’s Global Select Market

– 7 November 2024: Dividend record date

– 8 November 2024 (9:00 CET) – 22 November 2024 (17:30 CET): Election period in relation to Ferrovial shares held through a depositary institution participating in Euroclear Nederland or Iberclear

– 8 November 2024 (9:00 ET) – 22 November 2024 (17:00 ET): Election period in respect of Ferrovial shares held through a depository participating in DTC, or for holders of shares in Nominee Form.

– 11 December 2024: Announcement of the number of existing Ferrovial shares entitling to one new Ferrovial share and the number of new FER shares to be issued.

– As of 13 December 2024: Payment of the cash dividend and delivery of the new FER shares.