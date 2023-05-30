Top Stories

Fitch maintains Spain’s rating at A- with a stable outlook and revises 2023 GDP growth forecast upwards to 1.9%

TOPICS:
espana europa billete 1

Posted By: The Corner 30th May 2023

Bankinter : Fitch maintains Spain’s rating at A- with a stable outlook. Fitch has revised the expected growth for 2023 upwards to 1.9% year-on-year (+0.7pp) reflecting “buoyant recovery in tourism and rising public sector investment. This has offset the weakness in private consumption, which recorded a second consecutive quarterly decline”. It projects a reduction in Public Debt/GDP to 110.4% by December 2024, “driven mainly by nominal GDP growth while primary fiscal deficits persist”.

Assessment:

No credit rating surprises. The GDP revision for 2023 is in line with that made by the EC last week. These upward revisions for the current year are based on stronger growth dynamics than expected at the beginning of the year, especially on the services side (including tourism).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.