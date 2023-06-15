Fitch Ratings maintains CaixaBank’s BBB+ rating and outlook at “stable”

Alphavalue / Divacons| The chairman of the Catalan bank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, believes that the balances of credit portfolios in Spain will remain stable or register slight increases over the next three years, as he said during his speech at the conference that Cinco Días is holding to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Meanwhile, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings decided to maintain unchanged the BBB+ rating assigned to CaixaBank as a long-term issuer, while also leaving its outlook unchanged at “stable”.