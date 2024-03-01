Top Stories

G20 considers global inflation close to being “effectively tamed”.

1st March 2024

The G20 finance ministers, meeting in São Paulo (Brazil), consider that inflation is not far from being “effectively controlled” and affirmed that they will continue to pay “close attention” to its trajectory in order to avoid an upturn, Brazilian official sources reported on Thursday.

The director of International Affairs of the Central Bank of Brazil, Paulo Picchetti, who participated in the two days of work of the G20 Finance, said at a press conference that “all countries” have positively appreciated the current downward trend in prices.

“But at the same time there is a diagnosis that we have not yet arrived (at the finish line). The last kilometre of the race is still to go,” he said.

In his opinion, it is necessary to “complete the last part” of the course, something “fundamental not only for the necessary macroeconomic stability, but also for the concern about inequalities”, one of the central themes of the meeting.

“The most perverse element for the least favoured population is inflation, especially the inflation of recent times, which has to do with food,” the Brazilian official stressed.

