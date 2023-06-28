Top Stories

German 2s10s curve inverted to 2-decade highs

TOPICS:
germanbond

Posted By: The Corner 28th June 2023

The German 2s10s curve has inverted to 2-decade highs, surpassing the levels seen in March. Macro continues to slow and Morgan Stanley (MS) analysts lower their growth forecasts for Europe with the German IFO contracting, for the second consecutive month more than expected by both consensus and Morgan Stanley … and in line with last Friday’s disappointing European PMIs.


The bad data is again concentrated in the deterioration of the expectations part, as the contraction of the current conditions component has been more moderate. Following the data, MS has revised down its estimate for German GDP growth 2023 from -0.4%Y to -0.5%Y.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.