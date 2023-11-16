Top Stories

Germany, Denmark and Spain projects put Talgo’s 3Q23 revenues higher than 3Q22’s

TOPICS:
Talgo

Posted By: The Corner 16th November 2023

Norbolsa| The company yesterday presented its 3Q23 results, with revenues of €470.3m, which were +34% higher than in 3Q22, thanks to projects in Germany, Denmark and Spain. EBITDA margin grew by +68% to EUR 64.5m versus 3Q22 to reach 13.7% (10.9% previous), thanks to the implementation of the risk mitigation measures being carried out. Finally, the company improved margin guidance to 13% (12% previous), slightly increased DFN/EBITDA ratio to 2.5x (2x) and lowered capex outlook by €10m; as for backlog execution, they expect to end the year at 45% (40% previous) and an improvement in the BtB ratio to 3.5x (3x previous).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.