Norbolsa: The Government is preparing to take a stake of close to 5% in Telefónica led by SEPI in coordination with other national investors in order to balance the entry of Saudi Arabia. Given the high amount of the acquisition of this 5%, which would be around €1,000 million, the Moncloa is working to bring together the interest of several Spanish business people to join this initiative, which would mean the return of the State to Telefónica’s capital.