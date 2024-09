Bankinter | The company has announced that it will not hold its Investor Day. The date was scheduled for 10 October. The reason given is the negotiations with the Brookfield fund to launch a delisting takeover bid for the company’s shares.

Analysis team’s opinion: This is news that in another situation would be negative. In the current situation the impact is minor, the only important thing now is whether the fund will launch a takeover bid and at what price.