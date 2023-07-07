Top Stories

Grifols: European Parliament postpones debate on plasma regulation

Grifols

Posted By: The Corner 7th July 2023

Bankinter : The legal proposal was to be discussed at the end of June, but has been left off the official agenda due to a legislative bottleneck. The next dates could be 18 July, 29 August or September.

Assessment: Positive news but with limited impact. In Europe it is estimated that 62% of the plasma consumed comes from donations and more than 30% is imported, mainly from the United States where donors sell their plasma. There is a willingness to introduce regulation to avoid this dependency. The creation of a new market in Europe would increase supply but the sector would have to pay for this plasma in the face of a foreseeable reduction in free donations and would lead to a deterioration in margins for companies in the sector.

