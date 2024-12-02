Grifols negotiates refinancing of bonds maturing next year and €1.4 billion credit line with banks

Link Securities | Grifols (GRF) is in negotiations with banks to refinance bonds maturing next year and a credit line, for a combined amount of €1.4 billion, as confirmed by the CEO of the pharmaceutical company, Nacho Abia, in an interview with Bloomberg reported by the digital portal Bolsamania.com.

Abia explained that the company’s ‘plan A’ is to obtain a refinancing agreement for the €370 million in bonds maturing in 2025, so for the moment he is ruling out other options. We could consider paying for it with our cash flow, but we don’t want to be too tight,’ he said. In parallel, the drugmaker is also negotiating to extend a $1 billion revolving credit facility that matures in November 2025.

On the other hand, the digital newspaper elEconomista.es reported yesterday that Gotham City, once again sowed doubts about Grifols. Gotham used the social network X to launch a new attack on the pharmaceutical company, taking advantage of Brookfield’s withdrawal from the purchase operation. ‘Brookfield was not getting the information it needed after reviewing Grifols‘ books,’ they claim.

Gotham launches the attack on the basis of information published by Bloomberg, where the economic portal claims that Brookfield was still waiting for certain information related to the plasma derivatives firm four months after announcing its intention to acquire 70% of the company. In fact, the same request was already announced by the Canadian fund through a communication to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), where they stated in a letter sent to the pharmaceutical company on 11 November that they had requested additional information as part of the due diligence exercise.