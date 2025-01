Link Securities | HBX Group, a tourism company formerly known as Hotelbeds, dedicated to the sale of hotel rooms and flats to tour operators and travel agencies, is working on its IPO, according to Expansión newspaper.

The structure will prioritise the capital increase tranche (for about €700 – 750 million) over the sale of securities (for up to €500 million euros) by its shareholders, Cinven and CPPIB, as they aim to obtain resources to lower the debt of the Spanish tourism group.