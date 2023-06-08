Home purchases fall by 20.7% in April (to 49,639 units), average mortgage at €142,000

The number of home sales and purchases fell by 20.7% year-on-year last April, to 49,639 operations, according to notaries. Meanwhile, the average price per square metre stood at €1,622, 0.9% more than in April 2022, according to data from the General Council of Notaries published on Wednesday.

By housing type, sales of flats fell 20.2% year-on-year to 38,269 units, with prices down 0.2% – to €1,787 per square metre – while sales of single-family homes fell 22.3% to 11,370 units, with prices rising 1.5% to €1,308 per square metre.

Meanwhile, mortgage loans for house purchase fell by 31.9% year-on-year in April to 21,884 transactions, with an average amount of €142,306 (-6.4%).