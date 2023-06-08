Top Stories

Home purchases fall by 20.7% in April (to 49,639 units), average mortgage at €142,000

TOPICS:
housing overvalued

Posted By: The Corner 8th June 2023

The number of home sales and purchases fell by 20.7% year-on-year last April, to 49,639 operations, according to notaries. Meanwhile, the average price per square metre stood at €1,622, 0.9% more than in April 2022, according to data from the General Council of Notaries published on Wednesday.

By housing type, sales of flats fell 20.2% year-on-year to 38,269 units, with prices down 0.2% – to €1,787 per square metre – while sales of single-family homes fell 22.3% to 11,370 units, with prices rising 1.5% to €1,308 per square metre.

Meanwhile, mortgage loans for house purchase fell by 31.9% year-on-year in April to 21,884 transactions, with an average amount of €142,306 (-6.4%).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.