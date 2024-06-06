Top Stories

Home sales and purchases up 25.2% in April

Posted By: The Corner 6th June 2024

The sale and purchase of homes increased by 25.2% in April in year-on-year terms, to 61,683 units, and the granting of mortgage loans for the purchase of housing rose by 37.8%, to 30,147 operations, according to data released this Wednesday by the General Association of Notaries.

The average price per square metre stood at €1,669, which represents an increase of 0.5% compared to the same month last year, with particular progress in Cantabria (+32.6%), the Balearic Islands (+27.7%) and La Rioja (+22.1%).

By type of housing, the prices of flats rose by 1.4% with respect to the same month of the previous year, reaching €1,863 per square metre, while the price of single-family homes rose to an average of €1,313 (+0.7%).

Meanwhile, sales of flats rose by 25.6% year-on-year to 47,604 units, while single-family homes increased by 23.8% year-on-year to 14,079 units. Housing sales and purchases grew in all the Autonomous Communities, except in the Balearic Islands (-3.1%).

Increase in lending

In April, mortgage loans for house purchases grew by 37.8% year-on-year to 30,147 transactions, with an average amount of €147,543 on average (+0.9% year-on-year). The percentage of home purchases financed through a mortgage loan stood at 48.9%. Moreover, in this type of financed purchases, the amount of the loan represented on average 71.8% of the price.

