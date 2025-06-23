Home sales in Spain rise 2.3% in April to 54,318 transactions, highest April figure since 2008

Link Securities | According to figures released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) and published by Expansión newspaper, the number of home sales rebounded in April by 2.3% year-on-year to 54,318 transactions, the highest figure for this month since 2008. Home sales have now risen year-on-year for ten consecutive months.

The year-on-year increase in home sales in April was due to both the upturn in transactions involving new flats, which rose by 7.2% year-on-year to 11,410 transactions, and those involving second-hand homes, which grew by 1.0% to 42,908 transactions.

It should be noted that, according to the INE, 93% of homes sold in April were privately owned (up 2.3% year-on-year, to 50,526 transactions) and 7% were subsidised (up 1.9%, to 3,792 transactions).

Compared to March, the number of home sales transactions fell by 13.5%, with declines of 21.6% in transactions involving new homes and 11.1% in second-hand homes.