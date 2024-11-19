Housing transactions in Spain grow 41.5% in September (year on year), highest single-month figure since 2007

Bankinter : Housing transactions grew 41.5% in September (year-on-year) to 61,887 units versus 0.9% previously. This represents an accumulated increase of 3% so far this year (against a 5% estimated drop in 2024).

Opinion of Bankinter’s analysis team: Good news. Transactions grew strongly in September, supported by the interest rate cuts, and reached the highest number of transactions in a month since 2007. A further sign of the strength of the housing market, whose prices we estimate will continue to rise above inflation in both 2024 and 2025.