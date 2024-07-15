IAG closes share buyback programme with acquisition of 27.06 million shares, representing 0.5% of share capital

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish-British airline confirmed yesterday in a note sent to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has completed the share buyback programme it announced on 1 July. In execution of this programme, the company has acquired a total of 27,064,575 shares, representing 0.5% of IAG’s share capital as of yesterday, said Nicholas Cadbury, chief financial and sustainability officer.

The purpose of this programme was to cover its obligation to deliver shares to Globalia as part of the consideration for the planned acquisition of the remaining 80% of the issued share capital of Air Europa.