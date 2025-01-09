IAG launches two invitations to buy back bonds for total of €1.2 billion

Link Securities | IAG (IAG) announced on Tuesday separate invitations to holders of its (i) bonds in the aggregate nominal amount of €500,000,000, issued at 1.50 per cent and maturing in 2027 (the 2027 Bonds) and (ii) bonds in the aggregate nominal amount of €700,000,000, issued at 3.75 per cent. and maturing in 2029 (the 2029 Bonds) offering the purchase of the Bonds by IAG in exchange for a cash payment up to the Aggregate Maximum Aggregate Accepted Amount and the 2029 Bond Sublimit.

The offers are made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 7 January 2025 prepared by IAG, and are subject to the tender restrictions described in more detail in that memorandum.