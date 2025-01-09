Top Stories

IAG launches two invitations to buy back bonds for total of €1.2 billion

TOPICS:
IAG

Posted By: The Corner 9th January 2025

Link Securities | IAG (IAG) announced on Tuesday separate invitations to holders of its (i) bonds in the aggregate nominal amount of €500,000,000, issued at 1.50 per cent and maturing in 2027 (the 2027 Bonds) and (ii) bonds in the aggregate nominal amount of €700,000,000, issued at 3.75 per cent. and maturing in 2029 (the 2029 Bonds) offering the purchase of the Bonds by IAG in exchange for a cash payment up to the Aggregate Maximum Aggregate Accepted Amount and the 2029 Bond Sublimit.

The offers are made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 7 January 2025 prepared by IAG, and are subject to the tender restrictions described in more detail in that memorandum.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.