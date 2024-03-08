Iberdrola launches takeover bid to acquire 100% of Avangrid, its subsidiary in the USA

Iberdrola has decided to launch a takeover bid to acquire the 18.4% stake in Avangrid, its subsidiary in the United States, which it does not yet own, for some $2,486 million, as announced to the CNMV (Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission).

IBE is offering a cash price of $34.25 per share, representing an implied premium of approximately 10% over the volume weighted average share price (VWAP) of the Shares during the 30 days prior to the date of the non-binding offer.

The execution of a definitive agreement relating to the Proposed Transaction is subject to the completion of confirmatory due diligence, the negotiation and signing of definitive transaction documentation, and the approval of the Board of IBE and the Unaffiliated Committee and the Board of Avangrid.



The transaction is part of IBE’s strategy to expand its presence and investment in markets with a robust credit rating and high potential for investment in the network business.

Iberdrola lanza una OPA para hacerse con el 100% de Avangrid, su filial en EEUU

Iberdrola ha decidido lanzar una OPA (oferta pública de adquisición) para adquirir el 18,4% del capital de Avangrid, su filial en Estados Unidos, que todavía no posee, por unos 2.486 millones de dólares, según ha anunciado a la CNMV.

IBE ofrece un precio de $ 34,25 en efectivo por acción, lo que representa una prima implícita de, aproximadamente, un 10% sobre el precio medio ponderado por volumen (VWAP) de las Acciones durante los 30 días previos a la fecha de presentación de la Oferta no Vinculante.

La ejecución de un acuerdo definitivo relativo a la Operación Propuesta está sujeta a la realización de una due diligence confirmatoria, a la negociación y firma de la documentación definitiva de la transacción, y a la aprobación del Consejo de Administración de IBE y del Comité Independiente (Unaffiliated Committee) y el Consejo de Administración de Avangrid.

La operación se enmarca en la estrategia de IBE de ampliar su presencia e inversión en mercados con una robusta calificación crediticia y con alto potencial para las inversiones en el negocio de redes.