Top Stories

Iberdrola sells lease rights and all developments of Kitty Hawk North offshore wind farm project to Dominion Energy

TOPICS:
iberdrola offshore

Posted By: The Corner 11th July 2024

Link Securities | The company has reached an agreement with Dominion Energy for the sale to this group of part of the assets it is developing in offshore wind power in the US, according to the newspaper Expansión. Specifically, it will transfer the lease rights and all the developments carried out to date in the Kitty Hawk North offshore wind farm project. Iberdrola will keep the adjoining project, Kitty Hawk South. The sale price consists of a lease purchase payment of $117 million (around €110 million) and reimbursement of associated development costs, totalling $160 million (around €150 million). Iberdrola’s US subsidiary Avangrid will continue with the development of Kitty Hawk South as well as other projects, including Vineyard Wind 1.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.