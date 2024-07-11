Iberdrola sells lease rights and all developments of Kitty Hawk North offshore wind farm project to Dominion Energy

Link Securities | The company has reached an agreement with Dominion Energy for the sale to this group of part of the assets it is developing in offshore wind power in the US, according to the newspaper Expansión. Specifically, it will transfer the lease rights and all the developments carried out to date in the Kitty Hawk North offshore wind farm project. Iberdrola will keep the adjoining project, Kitty Hawk South. The sale price consists of a lease purchase payment of $117 million (around €110 million) and reimbursement of associated development costs, totalling $160 million (around €150 million). Iberdrola’s US subsidiary Avangrid will continue with the development of Kitty Hawk South as well as other projects, including Vineyard Wind 1.