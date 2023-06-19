Top Stories

Iberdrola to build Europe’s largest on-site PV plant for Sabic in Spain with a €60-million investment

Posted By: The Corner

Alphavalue/ Divacons| The Spanish utility company has obtained the authorisations to begin construction of the largest on-site solar photovoltaic project for self-consumption in Europe, which it will build for Sabic at the industrial complex in Cartagena. Specifically, the installation, with a capacity of 100 MW, will involve an investment of more than €60 million and the creation of 450 new jobs during the construction period.

It will supply renewable energy for the next 25 years under a power purchase agreement (PPA). The plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024.

