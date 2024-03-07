Iberdrola to provide green energy to all Alcampo centres in Spain through a PPA

Link Securities | The company announced yesterday that it has teamed up with Alcampo to supply green energy to all hypermarkets and supermarkets in Spain through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), according to Europa Press. Specifically, the Spanish energy company will provide the retail giant with 3,740 GWh, equivalent to the consumption of 62,000 Spanish families per year, through several of its photovoltaic installations for eleven years.

The energy will come mainly from the photovoltaic plant of Velilla in Palencia, which has a capacity of 350 megawatts (MW) and the parks, also photovoltaic, Tagus I-IV, located in Alcántara (Cáceres), with 200 MW.