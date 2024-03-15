Iberdrola, with over 550 charging points for electric buses with power ratings between 100 and 360 kW, looks to expand network

The Spanish electricity company has announced that it is contributing to the daily recharging of more than 550 electric buses and expects to continue helping to decarbonise more vehicles in the coming months, according to the Bolsamania.com portal. The commitment is part of the company’s Sustainable Mobility Plan and pursues its goal of achieving more sustainable cities, free of carbon emissions thanks to the supply of energy with guaranteed 100% renewable origin. Among the urban transport electrification projects that the company is carrying out, the actions in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Valladolid, Alcorcón, Algeciras, Elche, Pamplona, Alicante, Girona, Móstoles and Braga (Portugal), among others, stand out.

The more than 550 charging points have power ratings that mostly start at 100 kW and go up to 360 kW. These chargers are connected to the buses by cable or, in some cases, with overhead pantograph technology on the top of the bus. The company’s proposal includes the supply of energy with a guarantee of 100% renewable origin and with very competitive long-term offers. In addition, in some cases it complements the plans with solar self-consumption, which allows for additional savings.

In this regard, the newspaper recalls that Iberdrola, with 6,000 public recharging points with a 100% renewable origin guarantee, has the most extensive electric mobility network in Spain, a network that totals 45,000 chargers between public and private recharging points. Iberdrola expects to install more than 100,000 charging points by 2025, including public charging points, residential, companies and car parks.