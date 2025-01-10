Iberia, part of IAG, carries all-time high of over 30.7 million passengers in 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Iberia group, which includes Iberia Express and Iberia Regional Air Nostrum, reached an all-time record in 2024 by carrying 30,732,745 passengers. In detail, Iberia carried 18,677,812 passengers, Iberia Express 7,687,718 and Air Nostrum 4,367,215. These figures are due to the increase in demand for both business and leisure travel, as well as the good performance of all markets, especially Latin America and the new destinations launched last year. In Latin America, Iberia increased its capacity by 16% in 2024.

In other news, a leading US bank yesterday raised its target price for the Spanish-British airline to €4.50 per share, from the previous €3.80 per share, and reiterated its “overweight” recommendation. Our analysts give IAG a fundamental potential of +8.41%. IAG shares rose 0.27% yesterday.