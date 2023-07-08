IBEX-35, just six women directors away from reaching 40% female presence on boards

F.R. | Ibex-35 listed companies have reached 39% of female directors as of July 1 this year, 1.6 percentage points more than at the end of 2022 and just six female directors away from the target of 40% female presence on boards recommended by the CNMV for this year. These are the data provided by the Gender Diversity in Ibex 35 Boards of Directors monitor, which is published periodically by the Women CEO organisation.

As of this date, there are already 19 Ibex-35 companies that have reached or exceeded 40% of women on their boards. The ranking of the most inclusive listed companies has as leaders CELLNEX, with 53.8%; AENA, with 53.3%; REE, with 50%, and MAPFRE, with 46.7%. ROVI, with only 16.7%, and a significant drop in the number of female directors compared to December 2022, FLUIDRA, with 23.1%, UNICAJA, with 27.3%, and SACYR, with 28.6%, clearly failed the gender equality test.