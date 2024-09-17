Ibex 35 surprises with better performance, breaking worse trends of previous years against peers

Renta 4 | The new annual highs of the Spanish selective index, breaking the 11,470 point zone, have come hand in hand with a new high in its relative performance with respect to the Eurostoxx 50, a performance that, since October 2022, has been setting new highs, breaking the downward trend since 2009:

But the better tone of the IBEX 35 is not limited to the main European index. If we look at the relative performance of the IBEX 35 with respect to the German index, DAX40, we can also see a new maximum of better annual performance, while at the same time overcoming the downward trend since 2022, suggesting a continuation of this better performance of the IBEX 35 in the coming months. In this case, we must bear in mind that the IBEX35 deducts the dividends of its members from its profitability, while the German index includes them, so the better performance of the Spanish index would be greater: