Inditex opens Zacaffé coffee shop in Hermosilla shop, a concept it will extend worldwide

Link Securities | The textile group Inditex (ITX) is to inaugurate in its new shop in Hermosilla (Madrid) the concept of cafeterias that it will extend all over the world, according to the newspaper Expansión.

The next shop openings with a Zacaffé will be in Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea).

The Zacaffé at Hermosilla 14 (Madrid) is located in the group’s new Zara Man shop, although it has a separate entrance from the street, allowing customers to have a coffee without having to go through the shop. It’s opening hours will be the same as those of the shopping area.