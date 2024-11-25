Top Stories

Inditex opens Zacaffé coffee shop in Hermosilla shop, a concept it will extend worldwide

TOPICS:

Posted By: The Corner 25th November 2024

Link Securities | The textile group Inditex (ITX) is to inaugurate in its new shop in Hermosilla (Madrid) the concept of cafeterias that it will extend all over the world, according to the newspaper Expansión.

The next shop openings with a Zacaffé will be in Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea).

The Zacaffé at Hermosilla 14 (Madrid) is located in the group’s new Zara Man shop, although it has a separate entrance from the street, allowing customers to have a coffee without having to go through the shop. It’s opening hours will be the same as those of the shopping area.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.