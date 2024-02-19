Top Stories

Indra buys remaining 65% of GTA and is now one of few companies in the world able to cover entire value chain of the business

Link Securities| Indra, a leading global consulting and technology company, has closed the acquisition of 65% of Global Training Aviation (GTA), thus reaching 100% of the capital, and becomes one of the few companies in the world able to cover the entire value chain of this business, from the development of the most advanced simulators and training systems to the provision of training services for civil and military pilots.

Indra will also drive GTA’s growth to gain business share in strategic markets and capture the high growth potential of the civil aviation training services market in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

It has defined a growth plan that includes the supply of new training facilities, the consolidation of existing locations and the consolidation of existing sites and the international expansion of the company, which will maintain its brand, identity and structure of recognised prestige in the market.

