Top Stories

Indra falls almost 3% on stock market after Spain and NATO agree to defence spending of 2.1% GDP

TOPICS:
Indra Tecnocom

Posted By: The Corner 24th June 2025

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | Shares in the Spanish IT services and consulting company fell by 2.93% on Monday following the agreement reached between the Spanish government and NATO. This agreement exempts Spain from spending 5% of GDP on defence in exchange for meeting certain ‘capacity targets’ over the next four years.

Specifically, Spain will spend 2.1% of GDP (compared to the current 2%, recently increased in April). Last week, Indra had already fallen sharply on the stock market after Pedro Sánchez rejected increasing military spending to 5% of GDP.

In any case, despite Sánchez having sold an agreement with NATO, the organisation contradicted the Spanish Prime Minister and raised the pending military spending by €22 billion.

Indra: Sell, Target Price €26.9 per share

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.