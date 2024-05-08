Top Stories

Indra rises 8.8% after posting solid Q1 results and projecting Ebit of €400m for full year

TOPICS:
Indra Tecnocom

Posted By: The Corner 8th May 2024

Singular Bank | The Spanish Defence and Technology Consulting company rallied 8.8% today after posting solid 1Q results and projecting Ebit of €400m for the full year, in line with strategic plan forecasts. Net order intake grew 12% year-on-year and backlog reached a new record high of €7.2 billion, bringing the backlog-to-sales ratio to 1.58x. Revenues increased 22%, with double digit growth in the Defence (56%), Mobility (19%) and Minsait (12%) divisions. Operating margin increased to 9.3% from 8.3% and free cash flow was €61m compared to €27m a year ago due to higher operating profitability and improved working capital. Finally, EPS increased 42% year-on-year in Q1. Overall, these results continue to reflect the positive growth and profitability dynamics of the company in recent quarters.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.