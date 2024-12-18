Top Stories

Indra showcases capabilities of state-of-the-art Cyber Situational Awareness System

18th December 2024

Link Securities | The company, invited by NATO’s Allied Command Transformation (ACT), demonstrated at one of the world’s largest collective cyber defence exercises, the Cyber Coalition 2024 held in Estonia from 2-6 December, the concept and capabilities of a new state-of-the-art Cyber Situational Awareness System, digital portal Bolsamania.com reported yesterday. The platform (called CySAS, Cyber Situational Awareness System) provides a real-time view of operations being conducted in and through cyberspace by both allies and adversaries. The system analyses events occurring in Cyberspace and assesses their impact on the mission’s course of action to ensure mission success.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.