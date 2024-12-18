Indra showcases capabilities of state-of-the-art Cyber Situational Awareness System

Link Securities | The company, invited by NATO’s Allied Command Transformation (ACT), demonstrated at one of the world’s largest collective cyber defence exercises, the Cyber Coalition 2024 held in Estonia from 2-6 December, the concept and capabilities of a new state-of-the-art Cyber Situational Awareness System, digital portal Bolsamania.com reported yesterday. The platform (called CySAS, Cyber Situational Awareness System) provides a real-time view of operations being conducted in and through cyberspace by both allies and adversaries. The system analyses events occurring in Cyberspace and assesses their impact on the mission’s course of action to ensure mission success.