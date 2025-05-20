Indra to carry out integral modernisation of ground-to-air communications system for Brazilian Air Force

Link Securities | Indra (IDR) has been selected by the Brazilian Air Force to carry out the integral modernisation of the country’s ground-to-air communications system, in a contract awarded by the Department of Airspace Control (DECEA) through the Commission for the Implementation of the Airspace Control System (CISCEA), according to the digital portal Bolsamania.com.

The project contemplates the supply of more than 800 state-of-the-art radios that will optimise voice and data communications in all air traffic and air defence operations over the more than 22 million square kilometres of Brazilian airspace. The equipment, of the Indra Park Air T6 model, incorporates state-of-the-art technology, simultaneous call transmission, IP capabilities for high-traffic environments and a compact and sustainable design. With this initiative, Brazil reinforces the security and sovereignty of its airspace, while consolidating more than two decades of business with Indra.