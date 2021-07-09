Indra To Equip The 38 German Eurofigthers

INDRA has signed contracts worth EUR 100 million to equip the 38 Eurofighters the German Ministry of Defence has acquired as part of the Quadriga programme, with the latest generation systems that will ensure the aircraft’s superiority for decades to come. The firm will develop and produce, in consortium with German sensor supplier Hensoldt, the new ESCAN Mk1 electronically scanning radar.

This system will provide a multi-functional capability to track multiple targets at close range, while simultaneously scanning the airspace over hundreds of kilometres for potential threats. This radar is the sensor that will provide the aircraft with air-to-air and air-to-ground combat dominance.

In addition, as a member of the EuroDASS consortium, it will provide the DASS protection subsystem. This element alerts the pilot in case of detection of threats against the aircraft, and activates some countermeasures of different nature, jamming and deceiving the enemy’s electronic systems. The Quadriga programme contracts also include the supply and integration of up to 14 additional avionics equipment for the platform’s most important subsystems (such as the cockpit communications and survivability systems, consumables monitoring and platform health management).