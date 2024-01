BancaMarch: In Spain, industrial producer prices fell again in December. Specifically, they registered a fall of -0.3% month-on-month, which brings the drop compared to the same period last year to 6.3% from the previous 7.6%. Data that continue to show lower inflationary pressures, derived from lower energy prices compared with the high levels recorded in 2022.

