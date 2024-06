Norbolsa | Proxy ISS has recommended that large international funds to vote in favour of the capital increase that will be needed to execute the transaction. These investors include Black Rock with 5.91%, Capital Group with 5.02%, Varguard 4.95%, Norges 3.13%, JP Morgan 1.42% and Goldman Sachs with 1.35%.

The meeting will be held on 5 July and will decide on the issue of 1.13 billion shares. ISS believes the deal makes strong strategic sense, but sees risks in the execution of the deal.