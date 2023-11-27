“It’s crazy that the Spanish government is supervised by a body from Geneva” assures Manfred Weber

In an interview published in La Vanguardia, the president of the European People’s Party considers that the creation of a commission in the Congress to “check the sentences of the independent courts” breaks with the rule of law in Spain.



And he explains that “For us, as EPP, it was important to have an exchange of views on the issue. I was quite surprised. I was quite surprised that the left was not even willing to have a debate in Europe. We do not judge, we do not make a final judgement, because the process is ongoing, but at least to debate, taking into account that millions of people, hundreds of thousands of them on the streets, and many civil society organisations are asking Europe to take a stand on what is going on.

That is why I am glad that the debate has taken place. We understand that this is not a Spanish issue, but a broader one. Members from many nationalities spoke on behalf of the EPP, for example from

Poland, where we had a strong fight for the rule of law. It is

It is therefore a European issue”.

“Es una locura que el Gobierno español esté

supervisado por una instancia desde Ginebra” asegura Manfred Weber

En una entrevista que publica La Vanguardia, rl presidente

del Partido Popular Europeo considera que crear una comisión en el Congreso para “comprobar las sentencias de los tribunales independientes”

rompe con el Estado de derecho en España. Y explica que “Para nosotros, como PPE, era importante mantener un intercambio de puntos de vista sobre la cuestión. Me sorprendió bastante que la izquierda ni siquiera estuviera dispuesta a celebrar un debate en Europa. No juzgamos, no emitimos un juicio definitivo, porque el proceso está en marcha, pero al menos debatir, teniendo en cuenta que millones de personas, cientos de miles de ellas en las calles, y muchas organizaciones de la sociedad civil están pidiendo a Europa que se pronuncie sobre lo que está pasando. Por eso me alegro de que el debate se haya celebrado. Nosotros entendemos que no es una cuestión española, sino más amplia. Por el PPE hablaron diputados de muchas nacionalidades, por ejemplo, de Polonia, donde tuvimos una fuerte lucha a favor del Estado de derecho. Se

trata, pues, de una cuestión europea”