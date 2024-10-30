Top Stories

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri has submitted his resignation as CaixaBank chairman and Tomás Muniesa has been appointed non-executive chairman

30th October 2024

The Board of Directors of CaixaBank has accepted the resignation of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri as chairman of the bank, effective from January 1, 2025. From that date, Tomás Muniesa will assume the role as non-executive chairman of CaixaBank.

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri is also voluntarily disengaging from all responsibilities he held within the CaixaBank Group.

Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO of the entity since June 2014, remains as the first executive of CaixaBank, reporting directly to the Board of Directors, and also chairing the Management Committee.

The Board of Directors of CaixaBank has recognized Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri management performance   as “enormously positive” and has highlighted his “fundamental contribution in the exemplary and successful integration process of Bankia”. Additionally, Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO of CaixaBank, has thanked “José Ignacio’s great commitment and dedication” and highlighted “the enormous professional and personal complicity they have maintained over the years”. 

