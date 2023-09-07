Top Stories

Koplowitz raises her stake in FCC to 4.64% with shares from flexible dividend and redemption of own shares

Posted By: The Corner 7th September 2023

Alphavalue / Divacons | Esther Koplowitz has increased her stake in FCC to 4.64% of the capital, which is a new high for the businesswoman since Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim took control of the company.

As recorded in the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the increase is in response to the delivery of shares as part of the flexible dividend and the redemption of own shares carried out by the company in recent months.

Until June 2020, Koplowitz held a 20% stake in the construction company, but the cancellation of a debt of €843.4 million in favour of Slim reduced this figure to just 4.56% of the capital.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.