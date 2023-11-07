Top Stories

Laboratorios Reig Jofre produces in Barcelona and markets in Japan a record 15 million vials of Remifentanil anaesthetic

Posted By: The Corner 7th November 2023

Link Securities | Laboratorios Reig Jofre (RJF) has informed the CNMV that it has reached an important milestone together with its partner Maruishi Pharmaceutical in Japan: the production in Barcelona and commercialisation in Japan of 15 million vials of the anaesthetic Remifentanil, a latest generation intravenous anaesthetic for hospital use.

This product, developed internally by the company, is produced in RJF’s sterile and lyophilised injectables plant. RJF’s plants are responsible for the production of 30% of the world’s supply of doses of this ultra-short acting anaesthetic which ensures the haemodynamic stability required for optimal anaesthetic control in surgical procedures. This anaesthetic does not accumulate in the body, allowing the patient to recover quickly in the postoperative period. RJF plans to continue supplying this anaesthetic in Japan in the coming years and to continue to grow with market demand, thanks to Maruishi’s experience and expertise in this field, backed by the exceptional relationship of trust and collaboration between the two companies.

