Laboratorios Rovi: FDA approves Moderna vaccine for RSV in adults aged 18 to 59

Renta 4 | The FDA has given the green light to expand the use of Moderna’s vaccine for the treatment of RSV, the virus that causes bronchiolitis, in adults aged 18 to 59. This vaccine has already been approved by both the EMA and the FDA for use in adults over 60, as well as in the United Kingdom, Australia and Taiwan. Given Rovi’s agreement with the US pharmaceutical company, the Spanish company will be responsible for producing the active ingredient, as well as the filling and finishing phases at its plants in Granada and S.S. de Los Reyes, respectively.

Assessment: This is positive news, as the expansion of use in adults will help increase the commercial potential of this vaccine and, therefore, the revenues of Rovi’s CMO division, one of the company’s areas with the greatest growth potential in the medium and long term. We reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendation.

P/E €71/share.