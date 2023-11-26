Top Stories

Mapfre and MásMóvil sign agreement to offer more than 15 M potential customers wide range of insurance products

TOPICS:
mapfre masmovil acuerdo

Posted By: The Corner 26th November 2023

Link Securities| The MásMóvil group and Mapfre (MAP) have signed an agreement to offer the telecommunications company’s customers a wide range of innovative insurance products, according to Expansión newspaper on Thursday.

Thanks to this agreement, Mapfre will attract more than 15 million potential customers in Spain to whom it will offer its home, civil liability and commercial insurance products, which will soon be available to private customers, the self-employed and companies of the group’s different brands, the companies said. These products will be distributed through the operator’s different brands and its digital channels. Both companies said they will work on the use of cutting-edge technology with the aim of improving the customer experience and facilitating the resolution of doubts related to taking out insurance.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.