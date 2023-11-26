Mapfre and MásMóvil sign agreement to offer more than 15 M potential customers wide range of insurance products

Link Securities| The MásMóvil group and Mapfre (MAP) have signed an agreement to offer the telecommunications company’s customers a wide range of innovative insurance products, according to Expansión newspaper on Thursday.

Thanks to this agreement, Mapfre will attract more than 15 million potential customers in Spain to whom it will offer its home, civil liability and commercial insurance products, which will soon be available to private customers, the self-employed and companies of the group’s different brands, the companies said. These products will be distributed through the operator’s different brands and its digital channels. Both companies said they will work on the use of cutting-edge technology with the aim of improving the customer experience and facilitating the resolution of doubts related to taking out insurance.