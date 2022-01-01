Mapfre To Receive €571m Compensation From Caixabank For The Break-Up Of The Bancassurance Alliance With Bankia

Mapfre has reached an agreement with Caixabank on the insurance business and announced a restructuring of the Spanish business. The compensation to be received by Mapfre for the break-up of the bancassurance alliance with Bankia amounts to 571 million euros. Of the total, 323.7 million euros corresponds to the sale to Caixabank of 51% of Bankia Vida for 110% of the market value (established by an independent expert). Then there are 225 million euros equivalent to 110% of the market value of the Non-Life insurance business, as a consequence of the termination of the distribution agreement with Bankia.

The agreement also includes submitting to an arbitration process Mapfre’s right to receive an additional 10% of the market value of the Life and Non-Life business, amounting to 52 million euros.

This transaction will have a positive impact on net profit of 171 million euros net by 2022 (18% of net profit 2022e R4e) which could be increased by an additional 52 million euros gross pending the arbitration process.

The use of the proceeds will be used to restructure the business and debt: