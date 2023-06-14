Meliã’s hotel occupancy is highest ever at record 110,000 rooms globally

Link Securities| Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliã International, said the company operates a record 110,000 rooms worldwide, digital portal Bolsamania.com reported yesterday. Meliã’s hotel occupancy is the highest in its history. The company will also add capacity in Vietnam, Italy, Cuba, Seychelles and Montenegro and will start operations in Albania and Tanzania in 2023. Additionally, the hotel chain has raised its bookings to 30% above 2019 and expects margins to improve this summer, despite rising costs.